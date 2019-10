Oak + Fort

Coat 4021

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oak + Fort

Description This long leather-inspired coat is designed to layer over any ensemble. Detailed with tonal snap buttons, a drawstring waist tie and side pockets. Wear yours over a chic button-up blouse and jeans with heeled booties for the upcoming fall season. Model wears size small. 5'7" | Measurements: 30" bust, 25" waist and 35" hips.