BluMintStudios

Coasters Clay Pink Mono Squiggle, Set Of 4 Coasters

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Avant-garde inspired coaster set featuring pink monochrome colors. Comes in a set of four in either pink monochrome as shown, pastel or in beige. If custom colors are needed please don’t hesitate to create a custom order with me. Or you can message me I can create virtually any color to suit your needs. *Some pictures featured are in clients homes 💕 *Made to Order please allow 5-7 business days to complete before shipping Handcrafted by Blake Alexander in Studio