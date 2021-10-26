Dunelm

Coastal Sage Green 1.7l Kettle

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Designed in a modern sage green colourway, this 1.7 litre contemporary jug kettle has a 3000W power output and a 360-degree cordless swivel base suitable for both left and right-handed use. With internal cup markers and water level gauge with cup marks for ease of refilling, this contemporary kettle has a removable water filter for ease of cleaning and a removable lid for ease of refilling. 1.7 litre capacity 3000W power output 360-degree cordless swivel base 3.0kW rapid boil element Removable water filter Concealed heating element Perfect to refresh your kitchen worktop, this stunning green kettle comes complete with practical cord storage for a safe worktop and a power on indicator suitable for low light situations.