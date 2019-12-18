Coach

Coach Floral Eau De Parfum, 1.7 Fl Oz

$78.00

Coach Floral Eau de Parfum is inspired by Coach’s signature leather Tea Roses. The feminine scent opens with a splash of Citrus Coeur and a touch of effervescent Pink Peppercorn with radiant Pineapple Sorbet. The heart reveals a bouquet of fragrant flowers—Rose Tea, Jasmine Sambac and Gardenia—before an enveloping dry-down to elegant Creamy Wood, Patchouli Essence and Musky notes. This unique fragrance perfectly embodies Coach’s feminine, free spirit.