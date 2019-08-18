Carry a little or carry a lot with the Bailey Carryall Tote from COACH. The sleek and structured bag has a spacious interior that's able to fit a laptop and more. Large sized bag. 16"W x 9-1/2"H x 5"D (width is measured across bottom of handbag). Silhouette is based off 5'9" model. 7"L handles. Snap closure. Light gold-tone exterior hardware, 1 slip pocket with magnetic-snap closure & footed bottom. 1 interior zip pocket, 1 cell phone pocket & multifunction pockets. Laptop compatible (std. size 13"-15"). Dust bag included. Leather. lining: fabric. Imported. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 5125247.