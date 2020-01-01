CND

Cnd Vinylux Unmasked

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At HB Beauty Bar

Unmasked nail lacquer from the collection - CND Neutral The Collection. A chic array of neutral shades that give off an understated elegance and a classic look. Find your perfect neutral in new creamy textures. Easy to wear, easy to impress. CND Vinylux's no base, two step system delivers week long wear of fresh flawless color without chipping. Exposure to natural light activates the patent-pending ProLight Technology to deliver week-long wear. While ordinary polishes break down over time, Vinylux Weekly Polish actually becomes more durable! CND Vinylux's new formula with advanced micropores allows for breathable coating strengthened by an infusion of 3 new caring ingredients to give you all the care your nails need. • Jojoba Oil • Vitamin E • Keratin Product Type: Nail Polish Color: Neutral Volume: 15 mL / 0.5 fl oz. Formaldehyde-Free & Toluene-Free SKU: 891422