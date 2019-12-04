CND

Cnd Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish In Married To Mauve

Vinylux long wear polish and top coat are a system that is uniquely design to work together. This patent-pending pro-light technology creates a powerful network of cross-linked polymer bonds that build resistance to chips, and enhance durability with exposure to natural light over time.The new formula with Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E and Keratin as well as advanced micropores allows for a sleek, smooth coating, strengthened by an infusion of three new caring ingredients to give you all the care your nails needNew superior brush is an ergonomic, curve-hugging brush for flawless coverage. Easily coats the entire nail for a smooth & easy application.The CND VINYLUX patented formula includes ProLight Technology to increase nail polish durability with natural light exposure. No need for UV or LED light, just natural light for curing.How to Use:The CND VINYLUX is a two-step system consisting of a color coat and a top coat, which must be used together for ultimate performance. No base coat needed!