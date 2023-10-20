Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
CND
Cnd Vinylux – Cap & Gown
$7.75
$6.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Beyond Polish
Need a few alternatives?
CND
Cnd Vinylux - Cap & Gown
BUY
$6.20
$7.75
Beyond Polish
Manucurist
Artichaut
BUY
$14.00
Manucurist
JINsoon
Green Clay
BUY
$18.00
JinSoon
Color Dept.
Moss
BUY
$10.00
Color Dept.
More from CND
CND
Cnd Vinylux Longwear Purple Nail Polish, Gel-like Shine & Chip Resistant Color
BUY
$10.59
Amazon
CND
Creative Nail Creative Nail Design Vinylux Nail Lacquer, Gotcha, 0.5 Fluid Ounce
BUY
$11.90
Amazon
CND
Vinylux Long Wear Polish
BUY
£9.95
Sephora
CND
Solaroil
BUY
$11.21
Walmart
More from Nails
CND
Cnd Vinylux - Cap & Gown
BUY
$6.20
$7.75
Beyond Polish
Manucurist
Artichaut
BUY
$14.00
Manucurist
JINsoon
Green Clay
BUY
$18.00
JinSoon
Color Dept.
Moss
BUY
$10.00
Color Dept.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted