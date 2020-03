CND

Cnd – Shellac Foil Remover Wraps (250pcs)

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Sleek Nail

Details CND - Shellac Foil Remover Wraps (250pcs) Additional Details Item Name: CND - Shellac Foil Remover Wraps (250Pcs) Manufactuer: CND Type: Cleansers & Removers UPC: 639370905990 SKU: CNDM-905990 Weight: 227 grams - (0.5 lb) Condition: New Tags: CND, and Nail Removers & Cleansers