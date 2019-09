Zara

Zara

CAMO JUMPSUIT: Jumpsuit made of Japanese durable cotton with a washed finish. Featuring a shirt collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, side pleats in the back allowing for greater freedom of movement, an adjustable belt in matching fabric around the waist with side belt loops, chest patch pockets with flaps, button fastening in the front and four trouser pockets; two on the front and two patch pockets with flaps in the back. HEIGHT OF MODEL: 178 CM