Cm-1 Classic Commuter Bike/skate/multi-sport Helmet

$24.99

Tested and approved for Bike, Skate, Ski. CPSC 16 CFR Part 1203, STM F2040-11 / ASTM F1446, EN 1077, EN 1078 Classic skate design helmet with 8 vents to keep you cool and comfortable and 2 sets of interchangeable pads for a custom fit. Fully formed ABS surrounds high quality EPS foam to ensure safety on impact Keep your head protected in this Retrospec helmet as you ride on your bikes, Skateboards, roller skates and scooters Pick from a variety of matte Colors to perfectly accent your bike and augment your personality and this helmet is recommended for riders who are age 14+. Retrospec CM-1 helmet has arrived and is ready to keep you safe. The classic skate design complements its ultimate head protection. Our helmets are US CPSC certified for virtually all of your action sport shenanigans. Hard and fully formed ABS surrounds high quality EPS foam to absorb shock on impact and keep you safe. Six rectangular vents on top facilitate thorough ventilation throughout your helmet. Cool, fresh air rushes in and pushes out stuffy, stagnant air to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable. Our ultralight CM-1 helmet also comes with 2 sets of inner pads that vary in thickness for you to customize your fit and optimize your comfort.