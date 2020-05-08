Clutch Nails

Clutch False Nails Miss Chella

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Clutch Nails is reinventing press-on nails for the modern girl. We’ve made the hottest nail trends accessible to all by turning them into fake nails that look and feel like real acrylics and last up to 2 weeks. Each set comes with 24 nails, a nail file, and nail glue. Our false nails are extremely durable, they can be cut down and filed like real nails, and they are reusable up to 5 times (when applied for short wear). Our company is proudly cruelty-free, vegan, and we’re 100% female owned. We’ve created press-on nails that you can trust—finally, a real alternative to the nail salon.