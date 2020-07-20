MandyLeighSales

Clueless Dionne’s Summer Crochet Hat White Doily Cap

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

New Clueless Dionne's Summer Crochet Hat Doily Cap Stacey Flowered Dash Beanie. Designed to fit as Dionne's does, not covering ears, but capping hair. Three available sizes: Small, Medium and Large. Small is for young head circumference under 21" (or 53 cm), Medium is for head circumference 21- 23" (or 53.3 cm - 58 cm) and Large is for head circumference over 23" (or over 58.4 cm). Returnable within 14 days if not completely satisfied. Machine Wash in cold water, lay flat to dry. I recommend adding this to your linen bag before washing, so that this hat doesn't get snagged by your other clothes.