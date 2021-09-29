OhMiBod

Club Vibe 2 W/ Remote Control

Club Vibe 2.OH is an award winning and revolutionary wireless rechargeable remote control vibrator. This sophisticated, lightweight and slim line vibe begs to be worn out on the town. Tucked away neatly in its custom black lace thong, it will accompany you comfortably to any destination whether its a night club or a dinner party. Its 5 intensity levels allow you to use the vibrator in a loud atmosphere or in a special quiet place.