OhMiBod

Club Vibe 2.oh!

$89.95

Control your wireless vibe by personal remote or by sound! Includes sexy black thong, battery charger, instructions & more Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy Rock out like never before with this wireless remote vibrator that can be powered by the latest hot dance track! • Black thong, included, discreetly holds the vibe in a special pouch all night long • Vibrator is molded to hug her lips while a large bump teases her clit • Control it via two different methods: personal remote or sound itself • Remote features 5 different vibration modes and ranges up to 20 feet • Sound syncs the vibrations with the music for truly dirty dancing! • Measures 2 inches wide and 4 inches long • Made from plastic with super smooth coating • Vibrator uses rechargeable batteries; runs up to 4 hours Designed for naughty fun in public, the vibrator comes with a sexy black thong. Just slip the vibrator inside the thong’s special pouch and get ready for a wild night of dining, dancing and more! Start out the night by using the remote control. You can tease your lover with 5 different vibration speeds and patterns up to 20 feet away. Best of all, she won’t have a clue when you’re going to hit the button so you can surprise her when she’s talking to the waiter or taking a drink and make her go crazy! Then when you hit the night club, you can set the vibrator to work off of sound. The vibrations are keyed to the overall volume of the music, so find something loud with a strong beat to really set the vibrator off! But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can even whisper dirty things into the remote’s built-in microphone to make the hidden vibrator buzz her clit and love box on the way home too! The vibrator measures 2 inches wide and 4 inches long. Made from plastic, the sex toy features a special coating that makes it super smooth and more comfortable. While plastic is rigid and hard, it is an excellent medium for transmitting vibrations. Plastic vibrators often feel stronger than similar vibes made from other materials. Th