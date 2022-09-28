OhMiBod

Club Vibe 2.oh

$149.00

If you like a little something fun and flirty to get into your groove before a night on the town, the Club Vibe 2 might be just what you’re looking for. This remote-controlled, musically-motivated vibration sensation marries sound-activated technology with a neat and discreet design. Contoured to hug the body’s curves, this super sleek vibrator nestles close to the skin and fits comfortably in underwear. Use one of 5 pre-programmed vibration settings to get things buzzing, or expose the remote to the ambient sound and let the Club Vibe thump. Don’t feel like being in the drivers’ seat? Give the remote to your partner and let them call the tune the Club Vibe dances to from up to 20 feet away! Quiet and Powerful, the Club Vibe 2 by OhMiBod is sure to make you jump, jive and wail!