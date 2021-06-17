Reebok

Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers

$75.00 $70.64

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch DURABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIAL: These sneakers feature soft garment leather upper for full-foot support with terry lining on tongue top and heel for comfort with vintage woven Reebok label that adds appeal and style EFFICIENT FOOT SUPPORT: Die-cut EVA midsole absorbs impact and a padded foam sockliner provides responsive cushioning support which lasts many strolls and jogs COMFORTABLE AND STURDY DESIGN: Low-cut design gives a sleek and sophisticated silhouette with freedom of motion and quicker transition keeps you moving all day long HIGH-PERFORMANCE CASUAL SHOES: High abrasion rubber outsole adds durable responsiveness; Ideal for daily, casual and athleisure wear Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Running Shoes brings pure essence with clean lines and a classic lineage. A Union Jack symbol along the side profile calls up heritage style. These versatile walking shoes are built to cushion long days on your feet with outstanding support. Reebok women's casual shoes feature sockliner and durable rubber outsole which keeps you going all day, every day. Ideal for athleisure, heritage style, and everyday wear. Made for icons.