Threshold

Cloverly Chunky Knit Pouf

$59.99

Target

Flaunt cozy, laid-back style with this Cloverly Chunky Knit Pouf from Threshold™ lending a fine combination of simple elegance and cool comfort. Crafted with a chunky knit pattern on the exterior for textured appeal, this round pouf comes with a soft poly-bead fill offering a comfy seating experience. This pouf works great as an extra seating option when needed, or can double as a cozy footrest when you're looking to put your feet up as you unwind. Place in front of your favorite armchair or tuck it away in the corner for a restful reading nook.