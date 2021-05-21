Apt 2B

Cloverdale Coffee Table

Overview The Cloverdale Coffee Table totally nails the minimalism aesthetic, making it one of the most versatile pieces you can buy. With its sleek shape and simple lines, it’s the ideal modern coffee table. White lacquer coffee tables like this one often go for higher prices, but this affordable option has all the style without busting your budget. As an added bonus, the Cloverdale’s neutral high-gloss finish fits in with any decor, so if you need extra space or want to use the table elsewhere in your home, you don't need to worry about it looking out of place. Modern white tables are definitely hot right now, and when you add the functionality of the Cloverdale, you know you're making a worthwhile investment. The Cloverdale is simple yet substantial, featuring a minimalistic modern design that can complement literally any style or look. Pair it with the Cloverdale Dining Table for a coordinated look. Apt2B is known for its high-end modern furniture and reasonable prices. And with our best-in-class customer care, you’ll love the experience of shopping for furniture online with us.