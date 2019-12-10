Cloudy

Cloudy® Melatonin + Essential Oil Personal Diffuser | 3-pack

$60.00 $40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cloudy

Kaitlin December 4, 2019 I love this product it helps me relax and sleep amazing Emily V. October 25, 2019 Having the best nights ever since this came in! I’m sleeping like a baby again! Marissa S. October 16, 2019 I received my cloudy yesterday and I was asleep in 5 minutes. This product has made my nights better. I used to go to sleep at like 11 and now I go to sleep at 9:30. I would recommend this product to people who have trouble sleeping Hilda P. September 14, 2019 I love it so intuitive! Tara F. August 24, 2019 this product works awesome! i’ve let all my friends try it and its a solid 10/10! love the flavors, very relaxing and i fall asleep AND STAY asleep all night long. i absolutely love cloudy. Jill I. August 19, 2019 Love my Cloudy 🥰 helps me get to sleep fast Trina C. August 15, 2019 I’m on my 3rd one. I always fall asleep within 5 minutes when I use it. They're super soothing and relaxing and the melatonin improves your quality of sleep! I tried melatonin supplements before but those didn’t work, Cloudy does. 5 stars!!! Isabel K. August 1, 2019 Cloudy is like a melatonin tablet but better. It works faster and you don't have to worry about timing it before bed. the lavender and chamomile are also a great addition because they help calm you and smell lovely. Zoey V. July 28, 2019 DEF worth it. They should make different flavors and maybe sell in packs (like 3 for the price of 2) Chelsie L. July 23, 2019 I used to wake up 2-4 times at night and also id feel groggy in the morning. no more :), this is so much better than what I've tried before! Kasandra M. July 20, 2019 The taste and smell are super yummy! My mother would always use lavender to help me go to sleep when I was younger so this reminded me of that. Karissa L. July 18, 2019 I recommend it to anyone who needs something to calm them down or help them unwind at the end of the day. Miranda B. July 3, 2019 just started working nights recently and cloudy has been a lifesaver with getting my sleep schedule switched to sleeping during the day! i have