On

Cloudstratus

$169.95

The On Cloudstratus running shoes double-up on the performance CloudTec®, making them the perfect ride for medium-to-long runs. Runner Profile: Suitable for wider feet; double the cushioning and support with slowing down. Heel/Toe Offset: 8mm Anatomically-engineered mesh upper is soft and breathable for ultimate comfort and airflow. Lightly padded tongue and collar. Lace-up closure with a star-lacing configuration that brings more mesh from the shoe's flank. Two-layer Helion™-enriched CloudTec® Speedboard™ promotes the natural rolling motion of the foot and facilitates efficient energy transfer from landing to take-off. Connected forefoot distributes pressure as the foot lands. External TPU heel counter for ultimate support. CloudTec® outsole technology delivers soft landings followed by an explosive take-off. Imported. Please note that ONLY the On Cloud 50/50, Cloud 70/30, Cloud Terry, and Cloud running shoes feature an extra pair of conventional laces, along with the On Cloud easy-entry speedlaces. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 10.6 oz