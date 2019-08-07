Go Hand

Clouds Led Alarm Clock

[Product Features] Now we have update this item be more smaller, beautiful and More convenient to use. Power Closed Setting: When OPEN Button in "ON" Mode,long press "-" key in 5seconds (not release your hand),then switch ON/OFF Button to OFF Mode. Brightness Adjustable : At normal display mode, 3 Levels brightness adjustable :Press +/- button to increase or decrease the brightness. Setting time/year/month/day Long press Time setting key to start set time/year/month/day.And the screen’s hours will start to flash,press the Number “+” / “-” to adjust it.Then press the Time setting key again,its minute will start to flash,press the Number “+” / “-” to adjust it. Press the Time setting key third,its year will start to flash,press the Number “+” / “-” to adjust it. As same as the month and day’s setting.After you have adjust all the time ,Press the Time setting key to confirm it. Alarm setting Long press the Alarm setting key to set alarm clock.And the screen’s hours will start to flash,press the Number “+” / “-” to adjust it.Then press the Time setting key again,its minute will start to flash,press the Number “+” / “-” to adjust it.After you have adjust all the time ,Press the Alarm setting key to confirm it. Charging ways This item built-in 900 mAh lithium battery, rechargeable use.You can connect the USB Charging cable with the PC to charge it.When you charge it,the Charge prompt will light up,and Charge prompt will light off when fully charged. Input: DC5V 500mA Battery capacity: 900 mAh Size: 4.77 x 3.14 x 1.34 inch [Package includes] 1x Cloud Alarm Clock 1x USB Cable 1x User Manual