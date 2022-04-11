Cole Haan

Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Adjustable ankle strap wedge sandal in suede uppers. Fully lined footbed with GRANDFØAM technology for ultimate comfort. Dual-density cored-out internal wedge for a mixture of premium comfort and support where needed. 75mm | 3 inch wedge heel with rubber outsole for durability and a smooth transition from heel to toe. Hand-sewn espadrille moc stitch around jute. Molded footbed. Style #W23405 More reasons to love it