Cole Haan

Cloudfeel Espadrille Sandal

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Step into cloud-like comfort with the Cloudfeel Espadrille Sandal. From the dual-density internal wedge to the energy foam-lined footbed, every element is engineered to take lightweight comfort one step further. We cored out the sole of the traditional espadrille and filled it with super cushioned foam to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Cushioning for days means the ultimate in comfort from pavement, to path, to cobblestone streets. Featuring a rubber outsole for traction and hand-sewn jute detailing. You simply have to feel it to believe it – with free ground shipping and free returns you’ve got nothing to lose.