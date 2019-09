Prada

Cloudbust Technical-knit Sandals

£460.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Pradas fascination with futuristic technical knits is channelled by these white sandals which reinterpret the houses hallmark rubber Cloudbust sole. They're crafted to a chunky silhouette and are punctuated by a small white embossed logo on the black rubber Velcro strap. Wear them to bring a sporty mood to muted separates.