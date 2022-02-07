United States
Outerknown
Cloud Weave Shirt Jacket
$248.00$124.00
At Outerknown
Detailing A timelessly classic plaid reimagined in our signature Cloud Weave texture. Designed with a borrowed-from-the-boys boxier fit, this shirt jacket is roomy enough for easy layering over all your cool-weather favorites. There’s nothing better than pairing it with tees, cashmere, and blue jeans. Fully lined with two oversized chest pockets and faux horn buttons.