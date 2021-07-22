Xpr

Cloud-shaped Chain Link Dumpling Bag

$37.99

Imported 🌺🌺Premium Soft PU Leather: The oversized pouch clutch was made with soft folds of smooth PU leather and gold-tone hardware, solid color, soft, durable, delicate, and easy to clean.The interior consists of soft leather which can keep your daily essentials safe. 🌺🌺Versatile-Utility: Adjustable removable chain link and shoulder strap,it could be used as a shoulder bag, clutch, handbag, and crossbody bag for women.Maximum adjustable shoulder strap length is 52''(drop length 21").the ''Chain Strap'' drop length 9''. 🌺🌺Magnetic Closure: Leather-wrapped brass magnetic frame design at the top for quick access to your items and it has ample space to hold all your essential items and small valuables. You will use it as a regular everyday purse on any occasion like work, business, party, Daily, travel, school, shopping, wedding, and so on. 🌺🌺Best choice as a gift: This women's clutch with a ruched detail is the perfect gift for any occasion like Valentines, Birthday, Mother's Day, Anniversary, Graduation, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year, etc. 🌺🌺About XPR 🌺🌺If the product was broken, damaged or wrong items received, just contact us and send us a picture, we will arrange a full refund or resend it for you.