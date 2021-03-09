Sunset Trading

Cloud Puff 2 Piece Modular Performance White Sectional Slipcovered Sofa

$2475.87

Buy Now Review It

✅ This small space living sofa or Loveseat includes two sectional Arm Pieces that can be used together or with a table in between, allowing flexibility wherever you live and lounge ✅ Sunset Trading cloud puff collection is truly as comfortable as it looks. Close your eyes, imagine you are floating on a Cloud, enjoy this feeling of total relaxation in your home, loft or apartment with this cool sectional. ✅ Contemporary low frame makes this sleek sectional sofa ideal to bring your open living spaces together. So versatile, instead of a futon in your dorm, spare bedroom or home office, Feather pillow Top seating supported by inner Springs make this as cozy as a bed. ✅ Build your own, modular left or right facing sofa, corner Arm chair, Armless chair and ottoman allow you to create the ultimate laidback lounge that conforms to your room. Perfect for kids, pets and parties, unexpected spills will roll off the washable soft fabric slipcovers. We , This will be simply the best family room Furniture ever! ✅ Free fabric swatches available ✅ Deep seating sofa sectional With plush cushions and state of the art stain resistant fabric |​ White is always right, make your home look open and bright​ ✅ Comfortable, easy to clean slipcovers that will continue to look as good as the day you bought it | heavy duty, yet soft to the touch, our moisture repellant 98% polyester/2 % Nylon fabric is “breathable” adding an extra degree of comfort Sun set performance fabric machine washable slipcovers will become your new best friend, a welcome guest of honor at any party, they will allow you to relax without a care, no matter how much coffee, red wine and sloppy appetizers you shareadditional features and benefits: ►​ foam encased frame with muslin cover►​ frame constructed from Select hardwood and furniture-grade plywood with strong corner blocked joinery►​ all wood is kiln-dried to remove moisture and prevent cracks or warps►​ for maximum comfort, top 8 inches of arms and backs are firmly formed with sturdy 1. 8 density foam►​ pocket Spring construction: sixty steel bands with nylon webbing encased in varying compression 1. 8 density foam make the foundation as comfortable as a bed>►​ includes two 24” zippered pillows in same fabric cover►​ resilient 50/50 feather fiber blend cushions are channel-sewn into several compartments to assure even Back and seat supported>►​ double layered feather proof lining►​ finished upholstery on all sides, allowing for use as standalone or end pieces►​ square shape allows you to switch configuration from Left arm facing to right arm facing>►​ solid neutral finish 1. 5” Wood feet with plastic floor protectors>►​ sectional pieces attach with alligator clips (included>►​ Available in individual pieces or build your own setsdimensions: ►​ overall (with cushions): 36"H x 44"D x 44"w►​ seat (at cushion top): 20”h►​ seat (Floor to cushion seam): 16”h►​ seat (Floor to frame): 12”h►​ back and arm cushions (2): 24”H x 36”w►​ seat cushions (2): 36”d x 36”w►​ inside seat (w/loom arm and back cushions): 36”d x 36”w►​ inside seat (with back and arm cushions): 28”d x 28”w►​ inside back (with seat cushion): 6”h►​ inside back (W/loom seat or back cushion): 12”h►​ arm: 24”h►​ arm (with seat cushion): 6”h►​ inside Arm (W/loom seat cushion): 12”h►​ weight (2): 112 lbs►​ eco-tested for your well-being, does not contain TDCPP, TCEP or tdbpp, tb-117-2013, bhfti upholstered furniture flammability and CARB compliant►​ machine washable, toss dry on low heat to remove wrinkles. Spot clean with mild soap and water. To prevent overall soiling, vacuum or brush lightly►​ Studio photography lighting and slight Measurement variances are possible. Your viewing device may display colors differently than in real life>►​ free fabric swatches available>►​ two year against manufacturer defects