Glossier

Cloud Paint Plush Blush

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

The Mila Cropped One Piece is the ultimate in on-trend swimwear design. It's stylish off-the-shoulder cut and slimming, flattering fit, is sure to make her feel confident, comfortable and carefree. The discreet triple-layered leakproof technology is specially designed for the water and will empower her to enjoy the pool, the beach, or anywhere with anyone. EVERY DAY OF EVERY MONTH! Girls sizes 8-16. See sizing chart here. Special layered leakproof technology can be worn with or without sanitary products Mesh layer prevents side, back and front leaks Holds the equivalent of 2 tampons Does not leak when exposed to water Ribbed corduroy UPF50 fabric Black lining Full bottom coverage Cropped mid section 87% nylon, 13% spandex Designed in Australia