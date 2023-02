Glossier

Cloud Paint Duo

$40.00 $33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

What it is: The slightly sheer, buildable gel-cream formula makes it hard to go overboard Easy to apply (just tap it in) and easy to wear—it gives a dewy finish that doesn’t accentuate texture, lines, or pores Choose two Cloud Paints from our sunset-inspired shades optimized for a wide range of skin tones—wear alone or mix them to create your own custom blush