Herbivore Botanicals

Cloud Nine Mini Favorites Collection

$54.00 $43.20

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

Cloud Nine Mini Favorites Collection This Product Is: a 5-piece mini routine of Herbivore Botanical bestsellers Good For: all skin types, including dry, combination and oily skin types Why We Love It: Herbivore Botanicals Cloud Nine Mini Favorites Collection is a start-to-finish skincare routine for healthy, glowing skin. Remove makeup and cleanse skin with the Pink Cloud Cleanser, treat and exfoliate with Prism 12% AHA Exfoliating Glow Serum, moisturize with Lapis Facial Oil, exfoliate with the enzyme-rich Blue Tansy Mask, and lastly, polish all over with Coco Rose Body Polish. This Set Contains: 15ml Blue Tansy Fruit Enzyme Clarity Mask100ml Full Size Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser15ml Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum8ml Lapis Face Oil112g Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Polish