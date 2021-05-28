Parachute

Cloud Linen Gauze Throw

$129.00 $103.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parachute

Why We're Different This item is made in Turkey by an innovative manufacturer, built upon the legacy of a traditional textiles family. The founders’ love for the industry began in childhood, and is apparent in every item they produce. We are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified (16.HUS.93300, HOHENSTEIN HTTI), meaning this product surpasses the highest criterion of testing for harmful chemicals and synthetics. Learn more on the Blog.