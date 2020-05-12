Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Cloud Leather Clutch
$595.00
$446.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LUISAVIAROMA
Cloud Leather Clutch
Need a few alternatives?
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Prism Pouch
$270.00
$141.75
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Maison Margiela
Large Glam Slam Bag
£1610.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Anya Hindmarch
Georgiana Circus Sticker Pouch
$1295.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Edie Parker
Edie Eye Clutch
$1395.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
More from Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Cloud Clutch
$595.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Calf Mini Mini Bucket Bag
$475.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Ocean Leather Tote
$795.00
$532.65
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Lunar New Year Limited Edition Mini Bucket Bag
$595.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
More from Clutches
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Prism Pouch
$270.00
$141.75
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Maison Margiela
Large Glam Slam Bag
£1610.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Whiting & Davis
Cage Minaudiere Clutch
$165.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Edie Parker
Minnie Acrylic Clutch
$795.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted