J.Crew

Cloud Fleece Pullover Hoodie

$79.50 $29.39

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Cropped and slightly boxy with a dolman sleeve, we made this forever-favorite hoodie extra-special in our delicious Cloud fleece, that's crazy-cozy, but still lightweight and drapey (seriously, you should feel it). Modal/poly/elastane. Machine wash. Import. Online only. Item AS032.