Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer

$58.00

What it is: A light-as-cloud, yet ultra-hydrating moisturizer with peptides, ceramides, and snow mushroom to rapidly soothe the skin barrier, while visibly plumping and brightening. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Dryness, and Redness Highlighted Ingredients: - 3-Plant Ceramides: Intensely moisturizes skin, helping to restore its protective barrier. - Tetrapeptide-30 (Peptides): Prevents the appearance of dark spots, while visibly brightening and evening skin tone. - Niacinamide: Visibly brightens, soothes skin, and reduces appearance of pores. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: The Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer quickly soothes sensitized skin, rashes, and redness. The texture is light-as-a-cloud, plush-to-touch, cushiony, and sinks right in—revealing velvety, no-residue, visibly bouncy skin. It layers well under makeup without pilling or clogging pores and is dermatologist-tested and -approved. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand‘s products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.