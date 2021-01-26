United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Parachute
Cloud Cotton Ocean & Grey Quilt
$249.00
At Crate & Barrel
Like sleeping on a cloud, this soft and fluffy bedding collection is the perfect way to start and end your day. Made of long-staple Turkish cotton with must-touch-to-believe softness, the gauzy quilt and sham are part of our collaboration with Parachute, the home lifestyle brand known for its laid-back California vibe. The shams and quilt are garment washed for exceptional softness and yarn-dyed a tranquil shade of blue, with the quilt reversing to soft grey.