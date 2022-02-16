Buffy

Description Our original cloud-like comforter is covered in our super-soft signature fabric and filled with layers of recycled fluff for that snuggled up feeling. Recommended for all-season use Shell is woven from earth-friendly lyocell fiber Each comforter recycles approximately 50 plastic bottles Ultra-smooth lyocell fiber absorbs moisture more efficiently than cotton, keeping your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the day and night Quilted stitching pattern keeps fill in place Details Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count sateen weave lyocell shell 100% GRS-certified, BPA-free, recycled PET fill Lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources like eucalyptus and harvested from sustainably managed forests Lyocell fiber contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids Loops in every corner to accommodate duvet cover ties Dimensions Twin / Twin XL: 90" x 70" Full / Queen: 90" x 90" King / Cal King: 90" x 105" Care Instructions Machine wash cold with your favorite pro-planet detergent and hang to dry. Use of a duvet cover recommended.