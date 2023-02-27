Urban Outfitters

Cloud Bamboo Beaded Curtain

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67361691; Color Code: 040 Create a dreamy space when you hang this bamboo beaded curtain that resembles a cool sky full of fluffy clouds. Use it every way you can think of - as a semi-sheer room divider, behind a bed or bar, as a window treatment, entryway portal, closet curtain, between bedposts and more! Features - Cloud painted bamboo curtain from UO Home - Multi-functional - use it as a room divider, window treatment, closet curtain and more - Metal O-rings lining the top that makes it so easy to hang - UO exclusive Content + Care - Bamboo - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 79"l x 35"w