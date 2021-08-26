Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Dashing Diva
Cloud Amber
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dashing Diva
Clouds of amber and soft teal come together to make the perfect semi-cured storm. Includes: Includes: 34 semi-cured gel nail strips (in 12 sizes), Nail file, Manicure stick, 2 Prep pads
Need a few alternatives?
Dashing Diva
Sweet Orchid
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Cloud Amber
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Peacci
Nail Polish In Woody
BUY
£10.00
Peacci
More from Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Sweet Orchid
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Led Mini Lamp
BUY
$12.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Magic Press Solid Color In Coconut Milk
BUY
$9.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
In Full Bloom
BUY
$4.00
$6.00
Dashing Diva
More from Nails
Dashing Diva
Sweet Orchid
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Led Mini Lamp
BUY
$12.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Cloud Amber
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted