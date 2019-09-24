On Running

Cloud

$129.99

On Running

#NeverNotOn – the new Cloud in NYC The Cloud in its natural habitat with 24 hours in the Big Apple New sole takes off The new CloudTec® sole gives you an even smoother ride than ever before. New structural innovations such as re-shaped cloud elements, increased grip pads, and an updated central channel make the Cloud fit for all activities. Fine sockliners The Cloud is famous for its unmatched step-in feel. With the new Cloud, updates to the sockliner using dual-density material takes this finest comfort feel even further. Step in to see it for yourself. Comfort and performance, heel to toe The new V-molded heel uses the latest advancements in material design and shaping that adapts to your foot, giving you a snug fit that still provides freedom for your feet. On that’s easy on One of the iconic elements of the Cloud is the easy-entry speed-lace system. Slip into the Cloud effortlessly without needing to tie the laces, yet stay securely in place on the run. Swiss engineering at its finest. Runner profile Urban explorers on the move Goal All day, every day performance and comfort in the lightweight shoe that's Never Not On Heel-toe offset 6mm | 0.23 in Weight 183 g | 6.4 oz (US W 7) Category Active Life Looking for a different On? Find it here.