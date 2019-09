Castañer

Clotilde 60 Canvas & Jute Espadrille Wedges

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Castañer is the last Spanish brand producing the country's famous espadrilles – or ‘alpargatas’, as they're locally known – and these beige Clotilde wedges are a statement of its stylish approach to design. They're made from a combination of canvas and woven jute, then brightened by the rainbow-coloured ties. Spotlight the cheerful hues by pairing them with a cotton midi dress.