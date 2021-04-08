Umbra

Clothesline Flip Photo Display

UNIQUE PHOTO DISPLAY: Clothesline is a photo frame for the wall with a clothesline and seven wooden clips to hold photos and mementos VERSATILE, GREAT FOR A GALLARY WALL: Keep things flexible and hang Clothesline vertically or horizontally, depending on your wall space. Coordinate with other frames for a statement-making gallery wall. DESIGNED BY SUNG WOOK PARK FOR UMBRA: This photo display is inspired from the clotheslines hung outside many European houses TWO FINISHES: Clothesline comes in your choice of a molded frame in white, or a paulownia wood frame with a natural finish SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Umbra is committed to the highest levels of quality and excellence and stand behind every product we make. We know you’re going to love your purchase but if you’re not completely thrilled for any reason (or even no reason at all), simply contact us within 30 days of receiving your order and we’ll happily resolve the matter or issue a full refund. Material: Paulownia Wood Filling your home with the basics is important, but it’s the personal touches that will truly make your space come to life and feel like it belongs to you. Introducing Clothesline Flip Photo Display by Umbra This unique method for hanging your favorite photos and mementos is inspired by the charming clotheslines so commonly seen hanging outside European households. The benefit of the clothesline (aside from its unique appearance) is that your photos can easily be changed up at your leisure, but remain nicely grounded and highlighted through Clothesline’s frame. Clothesline comes in paulownia wood in a natural finish or as a molded frame in white. It measures 28½ x 9½ x 1½ inches. Order Clothesline Flip Photo Display today for a unique and charming method for displaying your favorite memories. About Umbra:A global product design company providing original, modern, casual, functional, and affordable design for the home.