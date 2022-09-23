Free People

Cloth Journal Radiant Collection

Style No. 66339326; Color Code: 001 Write it down in this cloth covered notebook that features a book cloth bound hard cover, ribbon marker, and handy references including a world map, time zones, equivalents, multiplication table, holiday overview, important dates, and space for personal information. 160 Lined Pages With Day & Month Headers Premium Quality, Thick Acid-free 100 GSM Paper Suede Cloth Book Bound Cover Expandable Pocket Handy Informational Pages Printed With Soy Inks, A Planet-friendly Alternative That Produces Deep, Rich Bright Colors Care/Import Import