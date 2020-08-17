Case-Mate

Pack includes (3) Adult S/M size general use soft 60% cotton 40% polyester reusable cloth face masks with filter Includes optional replaceable filter insert (additional filters sold separately) Back elastic strap for relief of tension around ears Fits under chin for comfortable non-binding feel Care Instructions: Machine wash with detergent and hot water, machine dry with medium heat Safe+Mate is here for you with a complete line of products designed for your whole family. Crafted by Case•Mate, many of these products are tailored specifically for everyday day life. Our Safe+Mate reusable, machine washable small / medium sized adult face masks are made from a very soft 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend material. Our facemasks and have a soft to the touch blended fabric that allows the mask to retain both its shape and color through multiple washings. The back of head elastic strap provides relief of tension around ears and the contoured fabric panel wraps securely around the bridge of the nose for a great fit. The back elastic strap allows for the mask to hang around the neck while not in use. The Safe-+Mate masks arrive to you with an optional filter inserted inside of the mask for an additional layer of filtration. Our masks are compatible with most filter inserts. Additional Safe+Mate replacement filters are sold separately. Adult Small/Medium Masks Measurements: 7.7 inches x 5.9 inches x 0.2 inches Care Instructions: Machine wash with detergent and hot water, machine dry with medium heat. It is suggested that masks be washed and filters replaced daily. Warning: Risk of Suffocation. Not intended for children under 2 or anyone with difficulty breathing. Face masks may be difficult to remove without assistance. General use mask for nonhazardous, nonmedical use only. This product has not been F. D. A. cleared or approved. Case-Mate est in 2005 is a US company based in Atlanta, GA - product ships from the USA