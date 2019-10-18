Kosiehouse

Closet Shelf Divider (set Of 8)

$29.99

Kosiehouse 8 Pack Household White Wire Shelf Divider: Heavy-duty wire is tension mountable Home shelf divider fits standard 0.6”- 0.9” solid shelving Set of 8 closet wire shelving Can be used for neatly storing clothing, books, linen and other items Neatly arrange bed sheets, towels and hand towels Store books alphabetically and make them easy to find White closet shelf divider easily matches with the rest of your interiors Use it in the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and anywhere else in the home Package include: 8 x Shelf Organizer Divider