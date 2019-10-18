ClassifyPlus

Closet Shelf Divider

$28.97

Buy Now Review It

Take advantage of our Fall ‘19 Introductory Offer by clicking on the 20% Off Coupon and enjoy additional savings. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve watched in awe as organization-sensation Marie Kondo gracefully transforms cluttered homes into organized masterpieces on her Netflix Show. Inspired by her book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” we have created our ClassifyPlus Premium shelf divider. There are a couple of reasons why a shelf divider is an absolute must-have for every closet. First and foremost, they are way less expensive than a closet renovation or hiring a professional organizer. They also take up less space than bins or boxes, while still keeping everything visible and within reach, and they can be easily installed and removed. Most people also have limited closet space, and shelf dividers indisputably help you make the most of every precious inch. There are lots of options out there, but the ClassifyPlus divider has the most premium look combined with perfect size and sturdiness. At 14 inches, they are taller than most dividers, which means you can fold higher stacks and save more space without them toppling over or getting intertwined with other clothing. We suggest measuring your closet height to ensure they will fit, but in most cases, this height works for the average closet. At 15 inches deep, they will fit on both deep and narrow shelves. This solid style of shelf divider is recommended because solid dividers create a visual definition of your space and keep everything neat. The clean design, matches perfectly with any décor, which is helpful if you’re thinking about using this divider in a pantry, linen or bathroom closet. Package includes: - 5 White panels - 8 White connectors - Step by step assembly guide