$696.00

New Season Closed mid-rise organic cotton jeans Highlights washed denim mid-rise classic five pockets belt loops front button and zip fastening high-cuffs raw-cut hem This item is made from at least 50% organic materials. Learn more about what makes a product Conscious on our Conscious Criteria page Composition Organic Cotton 100% Washing instructions Machine Wash Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size 27 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 21256025 Brand style ID: C9124310Y2E