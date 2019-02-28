Moleskine

Closca Bottle - Ivory

Moleskine supports the talent and vision of Closca: makers of this sleek, reusable bottle with a tactile silicon coat that snugly enfolds any strap or frame – reducing the need for single-use plastic bottles. The Closca Bottle can be securely attached to your backpack strap, bicycle or stroller so that your drink is always right where you need it, leaving you hands-free on the move. Wearable, easy-to-clean and BPA-free, this elegant ivory-colored bottle represents a new way to transport and drink water thanks to the Closca Water App that helps you locate and share your nearest free drinking water source. The app represents a growing online movement with over 60k water distribution points already registered.