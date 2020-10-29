14 Karat Home

Clos Upholstered Sofa With Metal Base

$389.97

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock.com

Description Beautifully styled and consciously crafted using materials, makes a welcome addition to any living space. Whether they're tacked on to a seating group or used as a primary piece in small-scale living rooms, they add a new look to your layout without stealingvaluable floor space. Velvet fabric upholstery imparts timeless style, while high-density foam creates luxuriously comfortable seating. Boasts loose back cushions to showcase either detail, set on gold stainless legs. Complete your living room decor with these chic seating options.