Clorox

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes - 75 Count Each

$8.49 $5.52

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes is an all-purpose wipe that cleans and disinfects with antibacterial power killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. These disposable wipes remove common allergens, germs and messes on kitchen counters, bathroom surfaces and more. Each wipe can kill cold and flu viruses and bacteria including Human Coronavirus, Influenza A2 Virus, Staph, E. coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Strep and Kleb that can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Conveniently and safely tackle any tough surface including finished wood, sealed granite and stainless steel. Use on hard, nonporous, non-food-contact surfaces found in the home, office, classroom, pet area, dorm and locker room. Disinfect and deodorize with the fresh smell of Clorox clean in this bleach-free formula. This multi-pack includes two canisters featuring the scents, Fresh Scent and Crisp Lemon, that you can keep anywhere dirt or germs may build up. Clean with the trusted power of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.